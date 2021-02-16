LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Being prepared is half the battle when it comes to significant snowfall.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser scoured the internet and found some snow removal hacks that could make your life easier.
The Family Handyman had some great suggestions:
- Spray some cooking spray on your snow shovel so the snow doesn’t stick.
- Set a schedule to shovel the snow every one or two hours as it falls to make the job easier.
- Put socks over your shoes for better traction while shoveling.
- Don’t have salt? Combine 1 teaspoon of dish soap, 1 tablespoon of rubbing alcohol and 1/2 gallon of water in a bucket and use the mixture to melt ice.
- Place a plastic tarp on your sidewalks, walkways or car before the snow begins and easily remove the tarp to clear a path.
- Use a leaf blower or shop vac exhaust to blow light fluffy snow away.
- Start your snow blower down the middle of the driveway, do a u-turn while blowing the snow to the outside and work your way to edge.
