LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk makes it return in person on Sunday, October 16.
Registration opens at 11 a.m., with the walk beginning at 12 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.
Sarah Wells, Vice President of the American Cancer Society, joined WDRB in the morning to talk about the event.
Wells said they're expecting 4,000 people and will top $10 million dollars for the fight against breast cancer. It's the 27th year for the event.
Breast cancer survivors, their caregivers, volunteers, and so many others will come together at the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk of Louisville.
Making Strides supports cutting-edge breast cancer research, screenings, and provides patient support services like rides to cancer treatment.
