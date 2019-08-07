LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Back to School means getting back to a morning routine of a quick nutritious breakfast and making a healthy lunch.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined Nikki Boyd from Norton Children's Prevention & Wellness to create some tasty ideas.
Parents need to have food strategies when kids head back-to-school.
Don't reward behavior with food, make sure children stay hydrated, limit the amount of caffeine and sugary drinks.
It is important for your athlete to get enough food throughout the day.
If you are packing a lunch for school, make it colorful, incorporate leftovers and make fun shapes.
Most kids need some kind of snack to keep them going until dinnertime.
Offer healthy options they can make themselves like making their own trail mix or having fun with fruit.
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it's tough to make good choices while rushing out the door.
Don't resort to packaged breakfast bars.
Breakfast can be easy and delicious with a yogurt parfait, waffles, specific cereals and overnight oats.
With the right preparation, your student will make it through the day with the right kind of nutrition and energy.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.