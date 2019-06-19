(FOX NEWS) -- A Maryland college student brought her stepfather to tears on Father's Day when she gifted him a framed picture of the two of them surrounded by all the inspirational sticky notes he left her when she was growing up.
Fox News reports that Brian Sandusky left a note on his stepdaughter's door every day when she was in middle school. Sophia Wilcox recorded and tweeted the now viral moment when her stepfather opened the heartfelt gift.
during middle school, my stepdad used to leave me a note on my door each day to inspire me. well, I kept those notes & It’s been 6 years since then. today I gave him those notes back🥰 #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/ftT3sjQEH5— soph (@Sophia_Kallie) June 17, 2019
“These are all your notes,” he whispered through tears.
“Yeah, I kept them all,” Wilcox said.
“He was so shocked when I gave it to him because he hadn't know that I kept all the notes. He told me later that he was beyond moved,” Wilcox told The Press Association. “He's been in my life for about 10 years now. He's a very supportive man and always tries to make me laugh, even on a bad day."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.