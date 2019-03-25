LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby Festival presents the 9th annual Derby Burger Challenge.
Dozens of recipes have been narrowed down to 4.
Those 4 finalists created their Derby Burgers LIVE on WDRB in the Morning.
Once again, WDRB's Keith Kaiser hosted the competition at Kroger Prospect.
The Derby Burger Challenge has been a great way for the Bluegrass to express their love for a great burger through innovative burger recipes.
A panel of judges chose the Derby Burger Champion based on Taste, Appearance, Creativity and Ease of Preparation.
The winning burger will be featured at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville during Derby Festival and sampled at BeerFest presented by Liberty Financial.
The winning chef also receives VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville, VIP Experience at Waterfront Jam, tickets to BeerFest, as well as a $100 gift certificate to Kroger and a grilling package from Kentucky Beef Council.
