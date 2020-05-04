(CNN) -- Hope, friendship, banding together to fight a deadly threat, an invisible force connecting everyone together. The themes of Star Wars are the same as our lives right now.
Just as the "the devil can cite Scripture for his purpose," as William Shakespeare wrote in "The Merchant of Venice," the Star Wars canon is so wide, and deep, that you can fit most anything into it.
But just because Star Wars has an answer to everything, doesn't mean it's not the answer now. Has the wisdom of Yoda ever seemed more personally relevant when he warns that "Fear is the path to the dark side," than at this time in our lives?
Star Wars, ladled out of the same narrative stew as older mythic stories, is the hero's journey we are all on right now.
But Star Wars is also blessedly escapist. It's both where we are, and something far far away from it.
