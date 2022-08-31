LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Get out and get active during the Mayor's Labor Day Hike, Bike & Paddle.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the different opportunities to get moving Monday, September 5th at the Louisville Community Boathouse.
Starting at 8 a.m., the event will showcase demonstrations and group participation in yoga, Tai Chi and Zumba.
The Hike, Bike & Paddle will begin shortly after 9 a.m.
The Mayor's Labor Day Hike, Bike & Paddle returns for the 36th edition and 18th year of promoting healthy living and being active in Louisville.
T-shirts will be available for the first 3,000 participants while supplies last.
The Bike Injury Association of Kentucky will also be fitting 500 bike helmets for cyclists who don’t have one.
For hikers, this year features four different route options, including one crossing the Big Four Bridge, one to the base of the Big Four Bridge, one to the Kennedy Bridge and one to the Belle of Louisville Wharf.
For cyclists, this year features the longest bike course yet of 18.2 miles.
Cyclists will travel down River Road 9.1 miles all the way to the entrance of Hays Kennedy Park and back 9.1 miles to the Community Boathouse.
The paddling course will begin shortly after the hikers and bikers take off.
The route features five miles of scenic paddling along the Ohio river through the McAlpine locks to the Shawnee Boat Ramp by noon.
TARC will offer a free shuttle for the return trip to the boathouse.
Click here to get connected to the Mayor's Labor Day Hike, Bike & Paddle.
