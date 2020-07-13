LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday, July 13, is National French Fry Day, and McDonald's wants to celebrate by offering an order of free medium french fries to anyone using its app.
According to a news release, the deal can be accessed two ways once the app has been downloaded: by using the Mobile Order and Pay function or scanning the available QR code at the drive thru, front counter or kiosk.
No purchase necessary. Limit: one use per customer.
During the pandemic, most McDonald’s restaurants have been open for drive-thru, carry-out and delivery, serving communities across the country with enhanced safety precautions.
