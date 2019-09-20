LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mecum Auctions, the world's largest collector-car auction company, returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center Today & Tomorrow (September 20 & 21).
An estimated 600 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, Hot Rods, Resto Mods and more will cross the auction block during Mecum Louisville 2019.
Cars from approximately 20 states including Canada will be up for bid.
This year's featured vehicles:
A 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
A 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS
A 1958 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible
A 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air
Mecum Louisville 2019 is open to buyers, sellers and spectators.
General admission tickets:
$30 at the door and online
Children 12 and younger FREE
Doors open daily at 8am; Auction begins at 10am
Click here for a look at the available cars during Mecum Louisville 2019.
