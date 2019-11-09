LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- From bikers to brain surgeons, inside a Highland's bar you will find hundreds of local faces painted on the walls.
They are faces of loyal customers who will tell you they go to The Back Door for the good eats and drinks, but more so for the people.
"That's what's so interesting about this bar is the diversity of customers that come in here. You have anywhere from doctors, to musicians to painters," customer Bill Page said.
Page said he has been going to The Back Door bar for about 20 years.
"I got a lot of friends up here. A lot of people I know and like," Page said.
People he likes so much that Page decided he wanted to captivate their characters to share with everyone.
In 2007 Page started on one wall, painting regulars at The Back Door.
"What started there eventually just blossomed room to room to room to room," Page said. "I never thought it would be three rooms full."
Owner of The Back Door, John Dant, said after the first face was painted requests kept coming in and still do.
"It is amazing. There's just so many different faces, so many different people that want to be on the wall. It makes it so desirable," Dant said."I've been blessed with these people, which are family to me."
To date Page said he has painted the faces of more than 1,000 loyal customers.
"Some of them you'll see with stars on them and that means that they've passed on. Passed away, but the star means you're here with us in spirit," Page said.
Page has lost friends, but has also gained friends through his artwork. He said it is the people, and their positive reactions to his work, that keeps him picking up the brush to paint all the individual features that make up the people who call the The Back Door their second home.
"Other than my family and my friends this is my favorite place to be," Page said.
Space is now so limited on the walls that Page said they may have to figure out a way to get new faces on the ceiling.