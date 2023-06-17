LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A market for Black-owned businesses is returning to downtown Louisville.
The MELANnaire Marketplace returns to 4th Street Live this weekend for two days filled with live entertainment, curated experiences, shopping with over 75 Black Owned Businesses, food vendors, guest speakers and kid zones.
Items include clothing, jewelry, beauty services, drinks and snacks.
The market's founder, Nachand Trabue, and Skylar's Slime Shop owner Skylar Hooten and entertainer Erica Denise were on WDRB Mornings on Saturday.
The market runs noon to 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
