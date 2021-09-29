LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- WALK THE MAC showcases the best of Mellwood Art Center and beyond.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about this special event happening on Sunday.
WALK THE MAC is the Mellwood Art Center’s new premier monthly event.
Next one Sunday, October 3rd 11a-5p.
Resident artists and makers, along with the Mellwood Antiques and Interiors welcome everyone with live music, performance art, a community art collaboration, unique guest artists and collectible cars.
Mellwood guarantees plenty of food and drink on the 40-acre campus boasting the largest antique mall in the region.
Live Music with The Accordion Guy, Louisville Gypsy Jazz, & Tom and Vicki.
Also Featuring:
Pop-up-poetry by Art Poetica and a brain masseur (a 15-minute hypnosis session guaranteed to refresh you) present their talents along with the numerous resident artists of Mellwood.
An interactive art experience by NYM Tile (nymtiles.com) invites the community to “paint” sustainable hybrid ceramic tiles to be used in a permanent MAC exhibit.
Click here to get connected to Walk the MAC.
