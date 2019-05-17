LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic with performances at the KFC Yum! Center, Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19th.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the iconic characters before the weekend's shows.
Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana.
The wintry wonderland of Disney's Frozen also comes to life with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf.
An international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography and a breathtaking set combine for 14 classic and modern stories.
Tickets for Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic start at $15.
Friday, May 17 - 7:00 pm
Saturday, May 18 - 1:00 pm & 5:00 pm
Sunday, May 19 - 2:00 pm
Click here to get connected to Disney on Ice.
