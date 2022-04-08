LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Your favorite Disney characters return to Louisville April 7th through the 10th.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the cast of Disney on Ice at the KFC Yum! Center.
Disney On Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party, a magical journey on ice and in the air.
Mickey Mouse and his pals follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell.
Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead.
Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle and sing along with Elsa.
Witness Belle lift into the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life high over the ice.
Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie recruit the Green Army Men for a daring rescue in Andy’s room.
Have fun as the hilarious pirates flip, tumble, and twist on tumble tracks, stilts and more.
Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party
KFC Yum! Center
Thursday, April 7 - 7:00 PM
Friday, April 8 - 7:00 PM
Saturday, April 9 - 2:00 PM & 6:00 PM
Sunday, April 10 - 2:00 PM
Tickets starting at $20
Click here for tickets to Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party.
