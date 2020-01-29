MIKE LINNIGS KK 1-29-20.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keith Kaiser joined the good folks at Mike Linnig's Restaurant (9308 Cane Run Road) as they begin their 96th season.

During 2020, they will have all the traditional events like concerts, hot rod shows, annual Halloween celebration and more.

Mike Linnig's Restaurant has been providing tasty fish and fixings for more than 9 decades.

The family run restaurant started in 1925.

Mike Linnig and his wife, Carrie Wessel started with a small roadside stand selling fresh fruits and vegetables.

Now the restaurant can handle 1000 guests.

2020 Schedule:

Closed Mondays

Late January, February, March, April, May, September, October, and November

Tuesday-Thursday 11am-9pm

Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm

Sunday Noon-9pm

June, July and August

Tuesday-Thursday 11am-10pm

Friday-Saturday 11am-11pm

Sunday Noon-10pm

Make a point to visit Mike Linnig's this year.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags