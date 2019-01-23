LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the good folks at Mike Linnig's Restaurant (9308 Cane Run Road) before it starts its 95th season on Thursday, January 24.
During 2019, they will have all the traditional events like concerts, hot rod shows, annual Halloween celebration and more.
Mike Linnig's Restaurant has been providing tasty fish and fixings for more than 9 decades.
The family-run restaurant started in 1925.
Mike Linnig and his wife, Carrie Wessel, started with a small roadside stand selling fresh fruits and vegetables.
Now the restaurant can handle 1,000 guests.
2019 Schedule:
Closed Mondays
Late January, February, March, April, May, September, October, and November
Tuesday-Thursday 11am-9pm
Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm
Sunday Noon-9pm
June, July and August
Tuesday-Thursday 11am-10pm
Friday-Saturday 11am-11pm
Sunday Noon-10pm
Make a point to visit Mike Linnig's this year.
