LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Milltown Community Festival in Milltown, IN features artisans, musical acts, food, and more Friday & Saturday - August 16th & 17th.
This FREE family friendly event promises to entertain.
Some of the highlights include a huge fireworks display Saturday night, tractor display and many competitions like the canoe race, redneck regatta and toilet races.
Other activities throughout the weekend:
Live music Friday and Saturday
Children's games
Beer gardens
Six Guns Wild West Show
Cross Cut Saw Contest
