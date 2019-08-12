Milltown festival kk 8-12-19.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Milltown Community Festival in Milltown, IN features artisans, musical acts, food, and more Friday & Saturday - August 16th & 17th.

This FREE family friendly event promises to entertain.

Some of the highlights include a huge fireworks display Saturday night, tractor display and many competitions like the canoe race, redneck regatta and toilet races.

Other activities throughout the weekend:

Live music Friday and Saturday

Children's games

Beer gardens

Six Guns Wild West Show

Cross Cut Saw Contest

