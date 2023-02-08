Mini horses become the center of attention at Opening Gates' MiniPalooza

JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Valentine's MiniPalooza is a fun filled fundraiser with miniature horses.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser visits Hunters Brook Farms before Saturday's event.
Hunters Brook Farm gets into the valentine spirit by sharing their miniature horses.
Valentine's MiniPalooza lets you hang out with miniature horses as a fun-filled fundraiser on Saturday, February 11th.
You can play games, step into the kissing booth (with Teke), get your face painted and more.
The special day benefits Opening Gates, the Equine Assisted Counseling and Learning Organization.
The theory of equine assisted therapy is that horses are nonjudgmental and non-verbal.
Therapy is done "on the ground".
Riding and knowledge of horses are not issues.
It's about the human-horse bond.
This therapy can be an effective treatment for issues including: behavioral, depression, anxiety, anger, abuse, eating, conflict, relationship, self-esteem, and communication.
Valentine's MiniPalooza
Hunters Brook Farm, Jeffersonville
Saturday, February 11, 2023
3:00-5:00
$10/person, $5/children 6y and under
Benefits Opening Gates, Inc.
Click here to get connected to Valentine's MiniPalooza and Opening Gates, Inc.
