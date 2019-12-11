(FOX NEWS) -- The force is strong ... in Mississippi.
Fox News reports the state's department of transportation has jumped on the Baby Yoda bandwagon in an effort to remind drivers to use car seats for their children.
The popular "The Mandalorian" character is shown in the Disney+ series riding around in a hovering carrier, despite its ability to pick giant animals off the ground with the mystical energy.
The disparity has been turned into a meme that the agency referenced on a traffic sign:
Buckle up. This is the way. #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/kVzuHl5q7l— MDOT (@MississippiDOT) December 6, 2019
It's unknown how effective it was as a safety measure, but a tweet pic of the sign received 5,700 likes and several humorous responses, including one depicting Baby Yoda handing a police officer a fake driver's license.
Getting pulled over be like pic.twitter.com/RxisnLRV65— ((Fitzy)) (@TheFknLizrdKing) December 6, 2019
