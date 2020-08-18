LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A home for sale in Fayette, Missouri features a nine cell jail.
The home that dates back to 1875 is for sale for $350,00. It was once the home of the Howard County Sheriff and jail. The home itself boast two bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths with a modern interior. Just off the kitchen through a back door is a nine-cell jail with metal bars, steel doors, booking room, and porcelain toilets.
Kevin Oeth, mayor of the town of about 2,700 residents, told the Kansas City Star that the jail has not been used for inmates since 2004 and the last sheriff to occupy the house left in 1991. The new Sheriffs' Department and jail were built about 20 feet away.
