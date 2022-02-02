LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The MLB lockout won't get in the way of the Louisville Bats' season.
Louisville Bats manager Pat Kelly joined WDRB in the Morning to talk about the upcoming season ahead of a season-opening press conference happening Wednesday.
Despite an MLB lockout that began in December, Kelly says the team will play as scheduled.
Some star players like Hunter Greene will not be able to play until an agreement is reached in the MLB. Greene cannot because he is on the 40-man Reds Roster.
Minor league players will begin training on March 1st, with opening day for the Bats on April 5th.
This season will be Kelly's second season with the Bats. He says he is not only excited to get going, but looks forward to the full season and having fans back in the stands.
More information will be released at noon Wednesday during the press conference.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.