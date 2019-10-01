LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the first ever Community Drum Circle at Mom's Music.
There will be hand drums and other rhythm instruments to share.
If you own an instrument you are welcome to bring it.
All percussion instruments accepted, even "shakers made from a plastic bottle with rocks", no drum sets, please.
Onlookers may bring a chair to enjoy the event.
The purpose of the Community Drum Circle is to provide an atmosphere free of judgement for everyone.
You may experience pure joy, a sense of belonging, a relaxed state of mind and a stress free place to meditate, all while playing a percussion instrument.
Mom's Music
1900 Mellwood Ave.
Sunday, October 6th 2:00
FREE to participate and attend
