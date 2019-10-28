LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Halloween is a great time to try out some spooky treats. Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen's Janine Washle is getting creative with some easy recipes to get into the spirit of the holiday.
She's sharing how to put together a monster munch with cereal, candies and tiny "eye balls." Janine also shares her gooey take on Dracula's Blood and insect ectoplasm, which are Jello-shooters made with soda pop and loaded into plastic plungers.
And there's a "boo-rito" that is a savory treat to put a spin on a family favorite.
Make sure to check out Janine's recipe for Slow Cooker Apple Pie that's easy, smells awesome and is a fall dessert your family will enjoy.
To ask for a complimentary copy of all her Halloween recipes, just email Janine Washle at cloverfields.farm.ky@gmail.com
Janine Washle's CloverFields Farm & Kitchen
Hardin Springs Area
Big Clifty, KY 42712
Connect with Janine and Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen on the website, Facebook, Youtube and Pinterest.
About Janine Washle:
CloverFields Farm & Kitchen is primarily an on-line destination. They are not open to drop-in visitors as it is a private residence. CloverFields Farm & Kitchen researches and reinterprets many traditional recipes using local produce, much from their own gardens, and adding a global perspective. Janine is working on her first cookbook, but she also has a long resume developing recipes for several companies. She has also won several contests and cook-offs with her original recipes.
