LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 41st Annual Starlight Strawberry Festival takes over Starlight, Indiana Saturday, May 25th from 8am to 6pm.
It's been a family tradition for generations at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
It happens every year on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.
Get in line to pile up the berries at the famous "Build Your Own" Strawberry Shortcake Station and wash it down with an ever-popular frozen strawberry fruit drinks.
Enjoy the chicken & dumplings and the fried chicken.
It's a fun-filled day of food, family-friendly games, bounce house rides, arts and local crafts.
There will be a soap box derby track, booth games, bingo and much more.
Little ones can join in the fun with the Little Miss and Mister Shortcake contest.
The contest is open to boys and girls ages 3 to 6.
As always, admission and parking for the festival is FREE!
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.