LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Derby time, do you have your Derby hat?
Big Brims and Fancy Trims Annual Hat Sample Sale happens on Thursday, April 4th from 5:30-7:00pm at the Kentucky Derby Museum.
Find your perfect Oaks and Derby hats or fascinators among 400 hat samples on sale.
No sample hat will be priced over $75, some hats will be as low as $18.
The Museum's 2019 Hat Collection will also be available for the first time this season.
General admission tickets are $20.
Museum Members general admission tickets are just $1.
The doors officially open to all attendees for hat shopping at 5:30 pm.
All ticket holders will enjoy complimentary cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, live music, local vendor pop-up shops and giveaways.
Guests are encouraged to bring their Derby ensembles for styling tips and more.
The Museum's Official Milliner, Jenny Pfanenstiel of Formé Millinery will have her couture hats on display and will also offer hat styling tips.
Thanks to our wonderful contributing sponsors, Le Bliss Salon and Spa and Dr. O'Daniel
Learn more about the event and purchase tickets at .
Click here to get connected to the Kentucky Derby Museum.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.