Biker Clubs around Bismarck decided to drop their gruff exteriors for a tongue-in-check pin-up calendar for charity. The "Not Heavenly Bodies Calendar"does not disappoint. The calendar's creator says it started as a joke and then became a way to give back to the community.
All of the proceeds from the calendar will go to Heaven's Helpers Soup Kitchen. Calendar creator Beth Nielson hopes it will change the perception of biker clubs. "They get so misjudged a lot of the times because like every other group in the world, there is a bad apple in every bunch," she said.
"We are not gangs. That's the biggest thing is that we are not gangs. We are just a group of guys that like to get together and have fun and support the community," said biker Brett Behm.
The calendars are selling so quickly that a second run had to be printed. Anyone can buy a calendar on the "Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar" page on Facebook.
