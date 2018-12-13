LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Put a little soul into your holiday season.
Rush Trowel & Faith Works Studios presents The Soul of Christmas for the 4th and final year.
This highly anticipated and critically-acclaimed live musical production will ignite your spirit.
The Soul of Christmas is their latest original show, featuring renditions of iconic holiday songs with all-live performances.
The sensational cast of singers and dancers will be accompanied by an 11-piece Christmas Band.
Discover a new holiday tradition for the whole family.
The Soul of Christmas
Motown Christmas
There will be an additional show December 21, 2018 om Shelbyville.
General Admission $25
Click here to get connected with The Soul of Christmas.
A Jazzy Christmas with Toscha Comeaux
Saturday, December 15 at 8:00 p.m.
Russell Theater
516 S. 17th Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Click here to get tickets to A Jazzy Christmas
