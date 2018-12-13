A Jazzy Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Put a little soul into your holiday season.

Rush Trowel & Faith Works Studios presents The Soul of Christmas for the 4th and final year.

This highly anticipated and critically-acclaimed live musical production will ignite your spirit.

The Soul of Christmas is their latest original show, featuring renditions of iconic holiday songs with all-live performances.

The sensational cast of singers and dancers will be accompanied by an 11-piece Christmas Band.

Discover a new holiday tradition for the whole family.

The Soul of Christmas

Motown Christmas

There will be an additional show December 21, 2018 om Shelbyville. 

General Admission $25

Click here to get connected with The Soul of Christmas.

A Jazzy Christmas with Toscha Comeaux

Saturday, December 15 at 8:00 p.m.

Russell Theater

516 S. 17th Street

Louisville, KY 40203

Click here to get tickets to A Jazzy Christmas

