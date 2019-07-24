CHARLESTOWN, In. (WDRB) -- They will be Muddin' and Runnin' for Kayde Sue on Saturday, July 27th in Charlestown, IN.
The Faulkenburg's are bringing their family tradition of Mud Boggin and Mud Dragging to the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds.
In memory of their daughter Kayde Sue, they wanted to bring attention to a serious issue and have some fun.
Troy and Dodi lost their daughter to suicide in March of 2019.
Kayde Sue could literally drive anything with wheels before her feet touched the pedals.
She loved to ride ATV's and drive big ole mud trucks during the Faulkenburg Family Mud Bogs & Mud Drags.
The object of a mud bog is to drive as far as you can through a long stretch of deep mud.
During a mud drag, get through as fast as you can.
The "Mud Boggin" community will come together for a night of good old fashioned messy fun.
Many different classes of racing from modifieds to ATVs.
The event gets started at 11:00 am and goes late into the evening.
$10 admission for bleacher seating.
All proceeds benefit the Kayde Sue Faulkenburg Memorial Foundation Inc 501(c)(3) providing suicide awareness and scholarships to the community.
Click here to get connected to this event.
