LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Entertainers of all sorts stroll the grounds at the Kentucky State Fair.
Fans can see anything from musicians to magicians. Keith Kaiser caught up with Lady Houdini, who makes escaping look so easy in front of a live audience. And he got to hang with the dogs, as the Marvelous Mutts brought smiles to fair crowds.
The Kentucky State Fair runs through Aug. 25. Stop by the WDRB Booth in the air conditioned North Wing lobby to take a selfie with our WDRB personalities, meet Snow Fox and Spin to Win a prize.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.