CINCINNATI (WDRB) -- A loving dog is coming out of "retirement" to care for a baby cheetah at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.
In a release, the zoo is enlisting "Blakely" the Australian Shepherd to help its neonate staff care for a cheetah born in early July. "Kris" was the lone survivor in a little of three cubs born to a first time mother at the zoo's breeding facility. But the zoo says cheetah moms don't get enough stimulation to produce milk for a single cub. So she needs help.
"We can provide nutrition, medical care and some of the TLC that baby animals need, but Blakely can serve as a role model, companion and surrogate parent for them," said Cincinnati Zoo's Head of Neonate Care Dawn Strasser in the release. "Blakely will teach the cub animal etiquette and handle some of the social responsibilities, like snuggling, playing and disciplining, that would typically be performed by a mother."
Blakely has experience caring for big cats and other animals. Before retiring in 2017, when he was six-years-old, Blakely cared for several cheetahs, an ocelot, a takin, bat-eared foxes, an aardvark, a warthog, sibling wallabies, and a litter of Malayan tiger cubs. He's been living with a former animal nursery worker, but his services were needed again.
"Introductions are going well," said Strasser in the release. "We put them together for the first time two days ago, and Blakely went into work mode! His nurturing and patience skills kicked in, and he sat still while the cub climbed on him and tried to figure out what to do with him."
"Kris" the cub is healthy, active, and "somewhat sassy," which handlers say is a good sign. The baby is getting round-the-clock care for now, but she will move to the Animal Health Center in a month or two. Meanwhile the staff is looking for a puppy that will become her new companion, when she's ready.
Cheetahs are considered endangered, and their population worldwide has shrunk from about 100,000 in 1900 to an estimated 9,000 to 12,000 cheetahs.
