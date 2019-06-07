LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doughnuts become the center of attention on the first Friday of June every year.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser visited Adrienne & Co. Donuts and Desserts on National Doughnut Day.
National Doughnut Day was started as a tribute to volunteers during World War I.
During World War I, volunteers who wanted to support troops were preparing food to deliver to soldiers on the front lines in France.
The Salvation Army dispatched more than 250 women to help.
The women found that battle-tested helmets were perfect for frying up to seven doughnuts at a time.
In 1938, the Salvation Army decided to honor these proclaimed "doughnut lassies" by recognizing an annual pastry holiday that could also raise awareness (and money) for their charitable efforts.
National Doughnut Day was born.
