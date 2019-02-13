LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Farm Machinery Show covers almost all of the Kentucky Exposition Center.
More than 1.3 million square feet of indoor exhibit space contains more than 850 agricultural displays.
In four days, you can explore the latest farm trends, technology and tools.
See virtually every major line of farming equipment under one roof.
Discover innovative technology, new product launches, alternative energy and solutions to agricultural challenges.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the exhibitors before they opened the show floor.
LockJawz, Indiana based company redesigned electric fence insulators.
They solved a problem with farm fencing.
Since 2017, they've sold more than 2 million insulators and are bringing new patented products to the show.
Kuchar Combines is an exhibitor with 32 years of history with the National Farm Machinery Show.
The international tractor company, Deutz-Fahr is doing a tractor unveiling at the show.
The Jones Brothers Farms discuss the topic of Hemp clones.
The National Farm Machinery Show happens from Wednesday, February 13th through Saturday, February 16th, 9:00a.m. - 6:00p.m. daily.
The Championship Tractor Pull is held in conjunction with the National Farm Machinery Show.
Kentucky Exposition Center
937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, KY 40209
Admission is FREE; Parking is $10 for cars and $20 for buses.
