LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- National First Responders Day on October 28th recognizes the men and women who take immediate action when disaster strikes.
Firefighters, police, paramedics, and more make it their business to react to dangerous situations.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent the morning with St. Matthews Fire & Rescue.
He got to appreciate the hard work that goes into being prepared for anything.
Clater Jewelers stopped by to help recognize First Responders.
They wanted to celebrate their 70th year in business by giving back.
Representatives of Clater Jewelers presented St. Matthews Fire & Rescue and other stations with Ring Crackers.
This special tool safely removes rings from victim's injured fingers.
Plus, they are also outfitting firefighters with new safe silicone rings to wear on the job.
Just a small token of appreciation on National First Responders Day.
