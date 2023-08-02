LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National PanHellenic Council (NPHC) Louisville Alumni's annual Greek Week started Aug. 2 and continues through Aug. 6.
Asheley Howard and Janee White joined WDRB Mornings on Wednesday to discuss the planned events.
Greek Week is a summer tradition of the "Divine Nine" Sorority and Fraternity organizations, celebrating their collaborative commitment and contributions to the Louisville community and beyond.
"Our alumni chapter has spent months and months and months of planning and working on activities that all go in the name of scholarships for collegiate levels," White said.
Members are able to volunteer for great causes and spend time with community members and other Greek-letter organizations.
White said, starting Wednesday, there will be a "town hall panel called Black Minds Matter. Coming off of Covid, we haven't securely bounced back. So we want to have a panel discussion that discusses like what is a bounce back, what does it look like? It's an open panel with different mental health practitioners. We have a police officer that is community violence related on to help talk about the rise in violence in our community as well and things that we can do in the community to help dispel the myths."
Greek Week is an annual event that closes out their season, said Howard, a NPHC chapter member.
"It is an annual thing, and it's our closing of the season until we can gear up and start up the next season," Howard said. "We do it every year, and it's a good time."
Howard said she is a legacy member of the chapter, having followed in her mother's footsteps who was also a member. She said being involved with helping out the community has had a very positive influence on her.
Several Greek Week events are open to the public, and provide resourceful information to continue moving toward a peaceful community.
Here's the schedule of events:
Wednesday, Aug. 2: Mental Health and Gun Violence Town Hall at the Shawnee Satellite Building, located at 4018 W. Market Street, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 3: The Scholarship Social at the Black Jockey’s Lounge, located at 630 S. 4th Street, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 4: Denim and Diamond Kickback at The Palm Room, located at 1821 W. Jefferson; live band from 5 to 8 p.m.; kickback from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.; $20 cover charge.
Saturday, Aug. 5: Backpack Give-a-way at First Virginia Avenue Baptist Church, located at 3601 Virginia Avenue, 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6: Greek Worship Service at First Virginia Avenue Baptist Church, located at 3601 Virginia Avenue, 11 a.m.
