LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 39th Annual National Veterans Wheelchair Games happen in Louisville July 11th - 16th.
The National Veterans Wheelchair Games are presented annually by Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
The Wheelchair Games are open to all U.S. military veterans who use wheelchairs for sports competition as a result of spinal cord injury, amputations, MS and other neurological conditions.
It is the largest annual wheelchair multi-sports event in the world.
This year more than 600 veteran athletes from across the United States, Puerto Rico and Great Britain are competing in the games.
The gathering empowers them to live active and healthy lives through sports and recreation.
The event features 21 different competitive events at various locations around Louisville: air guns, archery, basketball, boccia, bowling, field, golf, handcycling, a motorized wheelchair rally, nine ball, power soccer, quad rugby, slalom, softball, swimming, table tennis, track, trapshooting, golf, weightlifting and a team challenge event.
Admission is free and open to the public.
No tickets are required.
Click here to get a list of the event locations.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.