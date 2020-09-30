LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The last Wednesday of September is National Women’s Health & Fitness Day.
National Women’s Health & Fitness Day promotes the largest event for women’s health of all ages.
Across the country, an estimated 80,000 to 100,000 women of all ages gather at local health and fitness events.
They join in groups large and small.
From senior centers to hospitals, parks and health clubs, women of all fitness levels encourage each other to begin or continue a healthy journey.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning with experts from Norton Healthcare.
They gave advice on how good fitness can impact women physically and mentally.
It is important to work the whole body and not just focus on one area.
They went over the common workout injuries for women and how to avoid them.
Women should incorporate weights and not just cardio.
You can get a good workout with minimal equipment.
Plus, the importance of cool down exercises and yoga moves.
