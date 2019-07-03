(FOX NEWS) -- Talk about being left hanging.
Some residents in upstate New York say a utility company ignored them for two weeks after they reported seeing a dead squirrel dangling above them from utility wires according to an article on Fox News.
The squirrel had apparently gotten electrocuted while nibbling on the wires, Syracuse.com reported.
Frustrated by unresponsiveness from the utility, National Grid, some of the residents of the Syracuse neighborhood began posting photos of the dead squirrel every day on social media.
Neighbor Chet Seidel posted photos on Twitter while Kathy Denman posted on Facebook.
They even named the squirrel Freddie, after the 1972 Curtis Mayfield song, "Freddie’s Dead," Syracuse.com reported.
Day 1 : He might be sleeping. Day 2 : He is definitely hosting some kind of flying insect convention.Day 3 : The pouring rain enhances the sadness.@nationalgridus says don't call us unless the power goes out.Rest In Power, Eastwood Squirrel. #squirrels #Syracuse pic.twitter.com/oH7WWgSJJy— Chet (@sealless) June 20, 2019
Day 4 : Cleaned up nicely in the rain. A sour scent drifts in through the bedroom windows. pic.twitter.com/a75u0dqTxu— Chet (@sealless) June 21, 2019
Day 9 : Morning sadness. pic.twitter.com/yXC61ZQVX4— Chet (@sealless) June 26, 2019
National Grid eventually removed the squirrel Monday night after receiving an inquiry from Syracuse.com, the website reported.
A spokeswoman for the utility said the company normally doesn’t remove items from the wires unless they pose a threat to electrical service. But in this case they were concerned that the neighbors might try to remove the squirrel themselves.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.