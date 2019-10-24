LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nerd Fitness Workshop Weekend will keep you moving and get you in touch with your nerdy side.
It's all part of Freestyle Fitness' Transformation Challenge, now offering the 'Nerdy Birdy' edition, where folks can approach fitness like an RPG (Role Play Game).
The Challenge starts November 2019 through the end of March.
Prizes are given when folks 'level up' by completing quests and tasks.
Freestyle Fitness has partnered with some geeky locals like Nerd-esque Burlesque, River City LARP, and Tim Roberts from Ulfhedinn Vikings.
The Nerd Fitness Workshop weekend consists of "Train Like a Viking", "Nerdlesque", & "Intro to LARP (Live Action Role Play)".
Nerd Fitness Workshop Weekend
Freestyle Fitness
November 2 & 3
Weekend Pass: $95
Train like a Viking!: $65
Nerdlesque: $45
Intro to LARP: Free (accepting donations)
Click here to get connected to Freestyle Fitness and the Nerd Fitness Workshop Weekend.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.