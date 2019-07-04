LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Netflix is trying to quit. Smoking that is.
The streaming service says it will cut back on the amount of times you see people lighting up in its original shows and movies.
It comes after a report from an anti-smoking group found some of Netflix's hit shows have all showed more smoking scenes in recent seasons. That includes "Stranger Things," "Orange is the New Black," and "House of Cards."
The announcement comes after a report from the anti-smoking group "Truth Initiative." It said there was a 44-percent increase in smoking depictions in the second season of "Stranger Things."
Netflix says it will start taking out shots of smoking-- both cigarettes and e-cigs-- in any original show that is rated TV-14 and PG-13 movies. The only exception would be- when smoking is used for quote, "historical or factual accuracy."
