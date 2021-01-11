NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) — You can get your sugar fix at a new downtown New Albany Candy store.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser explored the New Albany Sugar Shoppe before the official Grand Opening celebration.
Stevie Carper dreamed of opening a candy shop and the dream came true during a pandemic. The New Albany Sugar Shoppe opened their doors on Halloween and they have learned what people want. They have created new candies, lollipops, handcrafted truffles, fudges, new gummies and carry some nostalgic candies.
The official Grand Opening is Friday, January 15th.
