NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- New Albany High School Theatre Arts presents Mamma Mia!, March 1st through the 10th.
The songs of ABBA tell the story of a young woman's search for her birth father.
This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise.
On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
ABBA's timeless songs performed by the New Albany High School cast keep the story going.
Mamma Mia!
New Albany High School Theatre
March 1, 2, 8, 9 - 7:30
March 3 & 10 - 2:00
$12 Adults / $10 Senior Citizens / $6 Students
