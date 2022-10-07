NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) — Harvest Homecoming in New Albany is the largest festival in Southern Indiana.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learned about all the fun to be had during booth days.
Volunteers want to make the 2022 Harvest Homecoming festival “A Fall Fairytale”, October 6-9.
The Harvest Homecoming Festival Booth Days happen traditionally during the second weekend of October.
Hundreds of thousands of people plan to attend each year.
Enjoy festival food favorites and special dishes from downtown restaurants, kids rides, vendor booths, cornhole tournament, car and bike show, live music and more
It’s all happening in Downtown New Albany and on New Albany’s Riverfront.
Harvest Homecoming Festival Booth Days
Friday, October 7 • 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 8 • 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 9 • Noon - 5:00 p.m.
No admission; cost for food and some events.
Click here to get connected to New Albany’s Harvest Homecoming.
