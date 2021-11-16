LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Explore the wild stories and unique culture of the Kentucky Derby.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the new Kentucky Derby Museum exhibition opening on November 19th.
"Welcome to Derbyville" showcases Churchill Downs as it transforms into a city within a city each Derby Day.
The cultural experience is like no other in sports.
Over the years, spectators climbed the Infield’s flagpole.
A skydiver surprised 100,000 fans with a parachute landing into the Infield crowd.
Celebrities, fans, handicappers, fashion plates and friends become citizens of the 147 acre city called "Derbyville".
The exhibit takes a deep dive into journalist Hunter S. Thompson and artist Ralph Steadman's raucous commentary, "The Kentucky Derby is Decadent and Depraved," featuring some familiar (and NEW) artifacts from their trip to the 1970 Kentucky Derby.
The Kentucky Derby Museum also features many objects from the vault that have never been displayed.
Experience the spectacle through pictures, videos, artwork and artifacts, plus interactive components where visitors can leave their own Derbyville stories.
Click here to get connected to the "Welcome to Derbyville" exhibition at the Kentucky Derby Museum.
