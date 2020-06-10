LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- “And they’re open…”
The Kentucky Derby Museum reopened on Monday, June 8th.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning immersed in the history of the Kentucky Derby.
He also learned about what you should expect when you visit.
Click here for the safety protocols.
Kentucky Derby Museum has been working diligently to reconfigure all of its operations, including tours, Gift Shop and Derby Cafe Express, to ensure the health and safety of guests for its reopening.
Here is what you can expect during your visit:
All Museum employees are required to undergo a temperature check each day and wear masks while at work. Anyone with a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be permitted to enter.
- Guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
- All employees are required to participate in regular handwashing breaks throughout their work day.
- Thorough, commercial-grade cleaning of the Museum, exhibits and all surfaces will be conducted continuously throughout the day.
- The Museum will be closed on Tuesdays for deep cleaning throughout.
- Hand sanitization stations are widely available throughout the property for the use of our guests and employees.
- Tour capacity is limited to 10 people to allow for proper social distancing.
- The Greatest Race, our movie about the Kentucky Derby, shows every hour and will be limited to 40 people per viewing.
- Signage has been placed throughout the Museum to create awareness of proper physical distancing between guests.
- Queue lines that allow for social distancing have been implemented to avoid crowding in the ticket plaza, in our retail shops and in our restaurants.
- The Derby Cafe Express offers some indoor and ample covered outdoor dining space with plenty of room for social distancing.
- Guests will be given sanitized stylus pens to use for our interactive exhibits.
- Click here to get general information about the Kentucky Derby Museum.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.