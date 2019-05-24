(FOX NEWS) -- Aaron Rodgers may play for the NFL's Green Bay Packers, but some people can tell he's not originally from Wisconsin.
At Thursday night’s NBA playoff game in Milwaukee between the hometown Bucks and the Toronto Raptors, the California-born Rodgers lost an impromptu beer-chugging contest to his Packers teammate, left tackle David Bakhtiari.
As cameras watched them, Bakhtiari – who is also from California -- downed two beers as if pouring them straight down his throat.
🍻 @DavidBakhtiari and @AaronRodgers12 go head-to-head in a beer chugging competition!! #GoPackGo | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/etedPaiJ9G— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 24, 2019
Then Rodgers could only manage to drink about a half a beer in response.
To celebrate his clear victory, Bakhtiari quickly drank a third beer as the crowd cheered.
Brewers star Christian Yelich also got in on the act, deepening Rodgers' humiliation.
Be nice to hear the crowd cheering instead of the godawful music on these tweets.— MIKE KRAMER (@BlexClex) May 24, 2019
It actually hasn't been a great off-season for Rodgers. First, a Bucks fan earlier this month bought a beer for the Packer's girlfriend, ex-racer Danica Patrick, while Rodgers watched.
Then Rodgers got killed during a appearance on the next-to-last episode of "Game of Thrones."
Fortunately for him, football season isn't too far away.
Thursday's beer-chugging may have been the most fun thing about the evening for Bucks fans because visiting Toronto beat Milwaukee 105-99 to take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference final series.
The winner will play the Golden State Warriors for the NBA championship.
