LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Step into the NinjaZone for an action-packed experience.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some ninjas this morning at Kentucky Gymnastics Academy in Middletown.
The NinjaZone program combines the coordination from gymnastics, the strength and agility from obstacle training and the creativity from freestyle movement. It’s gymnastics, martial arts and parkour rolled into one activity.
They have put together a program to give children the skills and confidence to continue learning and developing. Kids go at their own pace. NinjaZone is a great program for students ages 2-12 years old. Classes go through out the week with Ninja Night Out on Saturday evenings.
NinjaZone
Kentucky Gymnastics Academy
1160 Avoca Station Ct
Louisville, KY 40245
