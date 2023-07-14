SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- The adrenaline will be pumping at Salem Speedway in Salem, Indiana.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gave us a look at the action-packed stunt show, Nitro Extreme.
Nitro Extreme is embarking on an epic nationwide tour, with stops throughout the United States.
Expect heart-pounding stunts, colossal trucks, and mind-blowing performances.
This one-of-a-kind spectacle promises to leave you on the edge of your seat.
Two famous monster trucks rumble into Salem, the Heavy Hitter and Alcatraz.
Feel the ground tremble beneath you as monster trucks soar through the air.
Witness car stunts that push the boundaries, high-speed drifts, precision driving and mind-bending motorcycle acrobatics.
Nitro Extreme
Salem Speedway
Salem, Indiana
Friday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 15 at 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 16 at 2:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.
