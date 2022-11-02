LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- It's a tradition from Mexico and Latin America that is thousands of years old.
Noche is an authentic homage to Mexican BBQ featuring smoked meats and sides cooked for family and friends.
The restaurant has won numerous awards for their classic tingas, antojitos, unique salsas and drinks.
Three years ago, Aaron Diaz brought the classic Mexican BBQ to a Historic Cathedral located on Bardstown Road.
Noche Mexican BBQ celebrates their 3 Year Anniversary in Louisville with a series of Day of the Dead events.
Día de los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) is a multi-day holiday that involves family and friends gathering to pay respects and to remember friends and family members who have passed.
These celebrations can take a humorous tone, as celebrants remember funny events and anecdotes about the departed.
The celebration at Noche Mexican BBQ continues through Friday.
11/2 Wednesday from 6-9pm:
Culinary Collab with local foodie friend FOKO and PATRON.
Complementary airbrush artist doing day of the dead face painting.
11/3 Thursday from 6-9pm:
Live Music featuring A-corde and complementary airbrush artist
doing day of the dead face painting. Reservations recommended.
11/4 Friday from 11pm-1am:
3 Year Anniversary Fiesta featuring Salsa dancing with Louisville Salsa Underground
