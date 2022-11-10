LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The North American International Livestock Exposition is the largest all-breed, purebred livestock exposition in the world.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Kentucky Exposition Center.
More than 23,000 entries from across the country descend on Louisville November 3rd through the 17th to compete at the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE).
Held annually at the Kentucky Exposition Center, exhibitors showcase top livestock in hopes of winning a portion of the nearly $500,000 in premiums awarded during the various competitions.
The expo features many major divisions of livestock competition including dairy cattle, beef cattle, dairy goat, meat goat, swine, sheep, llama, alpaca, mule and draft horse.
NAILE offers a variety of experiences including: the North American Country Store and the North American Championship Rodeo.
The North American Championship Rodeo rides in to Freedom Hall November 10th through the 12th for the Great Lakes Circuit Rodeo finals.
The rodeo is held during the North American International Livestock Exposition, with the top cowboys and cowgirls in each event competing for cash prizes.
During the North American Championship Rodeo, competitors from all over the Midwest will compete in a number of events, including: Bareback, Bull Riding, Saddle Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie-Down Roping and Women’s Barrel Racing.
Tickets starting at $9.
NAILE admission is $8 for adults and free for children five and under, and parking is $10 daily.
Entire event passes for $60 for the full event or $35 for half event passes.
Event passes include parking.
