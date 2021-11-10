LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The North American International Livestock Exposition is the largest all-breed, purebred livestock exposition in the world.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Kentucky Exposition Center.
More than 30,000 entries from across the country will arrive in Louisville November 5th through the 18th to compete at the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE).
Held annually at the Kentucky Exposition Center, exhibitors showcase top livestock in hopes of winning a portion of the nearly $750,000 in premiums awarded during the various competitions.
The expo features ten divisions of livestock competition including dairy cattle, beef cattle, dairy goat, meat goat, swine, sheep, llama, alpaca, mule and draft horse.
NAILE offers a variety of experiences including: the North American Country Store and the North American Championship Rodeo.
The North American Championship Rodeo rides in to the Kentucky Exposition Center November 11th through the 13th for the Great Lakes Circuit Rodeo finals.
The rodeo is held during the North American International Livestock Exposition, with the top cowboys and cowgirls in each event competing for over $80,000 in cash and prizes for the title of Great Lakes Circuit Champion.
Winners go on to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association NFR Open powered by RAM, hosted by the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.
During the North American Championship Rodeo, competitors from all over the Midwest will compete in a number of events, including: Bareback, Bull Riding, Saddle Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie-Down Roping and Women’s Barrel Racing.
Tickets starting at $10.
Click here for rodeo ticket information.
NAILE admission is $8 for adults and free for children five and under, and parking is $10 daily.
Entire event passes for $60 for the full event or $35 for half event passes.
Event passes include parking.
Click to get connected to the North American International Livestock Exposition.
Per the COVID-19 Face Covering Policy, a face covering must be worn by everyone in all indoor areas of the Kentucky Exposition Center.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.